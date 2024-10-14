Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

SFBS opened at $82.03 on Monday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $86.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.86.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $114.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In related news, COO Rodney Eldon Rushing sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,837 shares in the company, valued at $24,805,505.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

