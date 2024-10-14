SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $523,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 110,499 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 39,596 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 30,723 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 65.9% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,741.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,741.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,166.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ COLL opened at $37.72 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $35.48.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.62% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.