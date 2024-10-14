SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 8,290 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,787,000 after purchasing an additional 94,901 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CTS by 160.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 963,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 593,641 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 11.3% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 307,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 31,069 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 3.0% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,735,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,870,000 after acquiring an additional 50,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CTS by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 47,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of CTS opened at $48.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.92. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.33 million. CTS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.41%.

CTS Profile

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.