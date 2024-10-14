SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $739,000 Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,261,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,411.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,261,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,411.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yoshikazu Maruyama sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $650,108.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,223.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,366 shares of company stock worth $1,938,984 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PRKS opened at $51.02 on Monday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90.

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.08). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

