SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 365.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,379,000 after purchasing an additional 557,350 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $23,211,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $13,927,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.3% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,433,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,319,000 after acquiring an additional 270,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,363,000 after purchasing an additional 209,530 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,836.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,836.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at $35,583,199.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,881 shares of company stock worth $5,458,084 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

