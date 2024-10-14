Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $1,361,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 178,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 96.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 616,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 301,788 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $32.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $36.46.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

