Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 43,328 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 487,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,328 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter worth $40,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $4.38 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

