12,306 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $586,960.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,370.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $586,960.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,370.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $2,537,449.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $7,798,056.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,074 shares of company stock valued at $9,595,146. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

ZM opened at $70.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.04. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $74.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

