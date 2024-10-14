SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 11,272 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 124.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 631.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,087,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,571,000 after buying an additional 2,664,915 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,476,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,728 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,458,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 3,327.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 688,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 668,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 51.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,937,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,725,000 after purchasing an additional 654,194 shares during the period.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Shares of CLDX opened at $31.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.55. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,809.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

