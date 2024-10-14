Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.0897 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.