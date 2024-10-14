Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
