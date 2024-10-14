SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGIO. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,822,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,926,000 after purchasing an additional 44,583 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,861,000 after acquiring an additional 388,381 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 307.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,133,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,887,000 after buying an additional 855,739 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,108,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,416,000 after acquiring an additional 62,153 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Leerink Partners lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $124,634.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,346.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,358. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $124,634.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,346.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $42.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.66. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,165.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.05%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.51) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

