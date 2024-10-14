Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ResMed were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in ResMed by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total transaction of $233,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,369,227.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total value of $233,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,369,227.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,614 shares of company stock valued at $27,135,217. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $240.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.35 and its 200-day moving average is $214.61. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $255.18.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ResMed from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.18.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

