SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 216,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $88.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average is $69.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $88.92.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $387,500.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,356.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $904,261.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,843.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $387,500.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,356.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,391 over the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.53.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

