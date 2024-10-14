SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 23,486 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,486 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 6,642.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fluor

In other Fluor news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $729,485.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,163.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,669.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,604 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

