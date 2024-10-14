Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.70.

Get Cinemark alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cinemark

Cinemark Stock Performance

CNK opened at $29.68 on Friday. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cinemark

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $679,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,581.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cinemark by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Cinemark by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.