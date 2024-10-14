Barclays Boosts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $86.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.50.

NYSE:CHD opened at $101.61 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

