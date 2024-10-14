Chemours (NYSE:CC) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Chemours from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.38.

Chemours Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. Chemours has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 1,510.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 1,969.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

