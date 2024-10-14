Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS) Short Interest Up 81.0% in September

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 6.03% of Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:HRTS opened at $33.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.90 million, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.93. Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30.

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Company Profile

The Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF (HRTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that concentrates on companies focused on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and/or metabolic diseases from companies all around the world. Using both top-down and bottom-up stock selection, the fund identifies innovative companies deemed attractive.

