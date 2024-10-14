Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Constellium from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

CSTM stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.59. Constellium has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Constellium by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

