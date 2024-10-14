SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,327 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 187,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 91,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period.

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,962.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,728 shares of company stock worth $279,069. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR opened at $17.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

HR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

