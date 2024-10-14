SG Americas Securities LLC Has $731,000 Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 18.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,417,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after purchasing an additional 905,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,176,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,208,000 after purchasing an additional 160,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $4,501,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService stock opened at $39.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $39.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. ExlService’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXLS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ExlService from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

In other news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $72,036.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 326,642 shares in the company, valued at $11,677,451.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ExlService news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $72,036.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 326,642 shares in the company, valued at $11,677,451.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,541,593.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,190 shares of company stock worth $5,210,726. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

