Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of 908 Devices at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 908 Devices by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 668,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in 908 Devices by 35.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 618,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 161,922 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 88.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 114,987 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 79.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices Stock Performance

Shares of MASS stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $12.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $120.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.97.

908 Devices Profile

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a negative net margin of 72.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.