Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of 908 Devices at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 908 Devices by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 668,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in 908 Devices by 35.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 618,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 161,922 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 88.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 114,987 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 79.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
908 Devices Stock Performance
Shares of MASS stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $12.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $120.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.97.
908 Devices Profile
908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 908 Devices
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.