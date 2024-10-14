Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 103,920 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,920 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,115,000 after acquiring an additional 71,797 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,481,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,948 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 623,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 122,286 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 17.6% during the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 378,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 56,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.26. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 145.90%.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

Featured Articles

