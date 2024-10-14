Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 248,340 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 89.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,340 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RPAY. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Repay by 13.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Repay by 182.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,329,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 46.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Insider Activity

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 210,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $1,750,351.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,480.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 269,524 shares of company stock worth $2,222,784 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Repay Price Performance

Shares of RPAY opened at $7.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $802.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $74.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

