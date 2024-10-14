Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Stock Holdings Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) by 158.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,141 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Acelyrin worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Acelyrin during the first quarter worth $936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acelyrin during the first quarter worth about $3,961,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter worth about $1,659,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $5.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $537.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.33. Acelyrin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94.

Acelyrin ( NASDAQ:SLRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

SLRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Acelyrin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

