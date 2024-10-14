MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 155.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in MongoDB by 682.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.96.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,131,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,820,287.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,131,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,820,287.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $482,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,578,668.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,260. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $292.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.14 and a 200-day moving average of $287.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.22 and a beta of 1.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

