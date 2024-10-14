SG Americas Securities LLC Has $738,000 Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,170 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,613,000 after purchasing an additional 172,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,947,000 after purchasing an additional 790,684 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 74.5% during the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,025,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,814,000 after purchasing an additional 438,033 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 687,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC opened at $155.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.95. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THC. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tenet Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,465.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,465.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $1,879,733.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,867.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,203 shares of company stock valued at $19,754,997 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.