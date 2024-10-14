Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 433 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 562.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 596.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 679,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,584,000 after purchasing an additional 581,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,756,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,391,000 after purchasing an additional 63,375 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.8% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,047,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,996,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $69.58 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average is $69.29. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

