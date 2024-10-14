Creative Planning Has $644,000 Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in SJW Group by 133.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,897,000 after buying an additional 34,607 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in SJW Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 142,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,465,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,136,000 after acquiring an additional 78,289 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SJW shares. Bank of America began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

SJW Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SJW opened at $57.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average is $56.63. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $70.43.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $176.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

SJW Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About SJW Group



SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

