Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,610,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 426,594 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,515,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,273,000 after buying an additional 316,377 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 775.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 334,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 296,703 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 598,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 283,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,039,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after acquiring an additional 135,420 shares during the last quarter.

DFIS opened at $26.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

