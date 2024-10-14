Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,345 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNG. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $190.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $193.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.51 and its 200-day moving average is $170.65. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.