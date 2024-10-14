Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $68,600.00 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Winnie Ling sold 20,000 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,949.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Winnie Ling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Winnie Ling sold 10,000 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $40,600.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Winnie Ling sold 20,000 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $66,600.00.

Shares of BLND stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLND shares. William Blair raised shares of Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,249,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,060,000 after purchasing an additional 46,526 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 58.7% during the second quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 6,716,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 2,485,283 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 8.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 780,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 3,799.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 638,102 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 253.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 523,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 375,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

