Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) PT Raised to $52.00 at Mizuho

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.11.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $34.83 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.76.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.53 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,608.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

