Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Raised to $162.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Management from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.82.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ares Management

Ares Management Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ARES stock opened at $161.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.86. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $162.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at $161,475,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $8,092,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 456,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,276,239.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $6,260,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,475,750. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 624,316 shares of company stock valued at $90,919,400. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2,695.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 70,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 67,895 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 397,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,831,000 after acquiring an additional 59,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $3,434,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.