ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $1,025.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $860.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $880.04.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $938.59 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $949.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.41 billion, a PE ratio of 100.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $861.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $786.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,496.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 848.1% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 75,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,419,000 after acquiring an additional 67,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

