Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KVYO. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Klaviyo from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Price Performance

Shares of KVYO stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. Klaviyo has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 42.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

In other news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,950,667.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Klaviyo news, insider Landon Edmond sold 21,764 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $702,541.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,932,584.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,813 shares in the company, valued at $14,950,667.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 853,363 shares of company stock valued at $26,937,202 over the last 90 days. 53.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 161.1% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.