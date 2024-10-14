FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the September 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Performance

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

Get FLYHT Aerospace Solutions alerts:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.