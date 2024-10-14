FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the September 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Performance
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FLYHT Aerospace Solutions
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.