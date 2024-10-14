Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Short Interest Update

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,277,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Stock Performance

KNOS opened at $0.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 0.11%.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, and licenses air movement and purification devices in the United States. The company offers air purifiers and masks. It markets and sells products directly through our website, 1800safeair.com, as well as through independent sales representatives.

