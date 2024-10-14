Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the September 15th total of 11,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 13.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHCI opened at $11.39 on Monday. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $111.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.