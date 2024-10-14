Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Bank of America

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ARHS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.09.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.51. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Arhaus’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Arhaus news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,816.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,326,000. FACT Capital LP increased its position in Arhaus by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 798,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 310,566 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Arhaus by 192.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 383,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 252,192 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 112,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 182,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

