Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 51,003 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,003 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LILA stock opened at $9.62 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $250,967.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,788 shares in the company, valued at $275,789.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $250,967.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,789.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LILA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

