Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in US Foods were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter worth $50,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USFD stock opened at $61.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

