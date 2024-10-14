Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 159,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.42% of Sportsman’s Warehouse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sportsman’s Warehouse

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Richard D. Mcbee purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 205,608 shares in the company, valued at $524,300.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul Stone acquired 39,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $101,396.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,558.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 205,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,300.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPWH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $111.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $288.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.00 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also

