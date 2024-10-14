Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50,323 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Inogen worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its position in Inogen by 682.3% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 2,346,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,766 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inogen by 26.6% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 414,903 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inogen by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 570,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 129,307 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Inogen Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ INGN opened at $8.99 on Monday. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a market cap of $211.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.31. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 45.37% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Profile

(Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.