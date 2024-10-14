Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $387,000 in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 187,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 44.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $559,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of IFS opened at $27.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.32. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $30.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $414.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.35 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercorp Financial Services news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 247,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,859,661.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,842,999 shares in the company, valued at $36,214,930.35. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

