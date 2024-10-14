Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,435 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBAR. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter worth approximately $11,467,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,293,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 239.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.35. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $892.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.11. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Banco BBVA Argentina Profile

(Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Further Reading

