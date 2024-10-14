AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,726,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,750,000 after acquiring an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 325.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 93,420 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 176.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AZZ by 8.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ by 81,999.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 153,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after buying an additional 153,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $77.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $88.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.78.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. AZZ had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $409.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 63.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AZZ. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on AZZ in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Baird R W raised AZZ to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

