Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 23,029 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,029 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JOE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in St. Joe by 263.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in St. Joe by 72,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in St. Joe by 100.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in St. Joe during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in St. Joe by 17.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Price Performance

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $59.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average of $57.46. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

Insider Transactions at St. Joe

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 97,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $5,865,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,878,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,814,274.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 54,100 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $3,267,099.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,976,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,578,128.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 97,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $5,865,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,878,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,814,274.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,558,573 in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

