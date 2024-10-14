Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Capital

In related news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 975,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,800,466.70. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,597 shares of company stock valued at $78,913. Corporate insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

TRIN stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $683.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 40.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.71%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

