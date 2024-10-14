Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Silvaco Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silvaco Group in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the second quarter worth $402,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $699,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SVCO. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Silvaco Group Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:SVCO opened at $12.30 on Monday. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvaco Group, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Silvaco Group Company Profile

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

